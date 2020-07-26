Left Menu
Pvt hospitals in Pb to get plasma at reasonable price for COVID-19 treatment: Govt

The Punjab government on Sunday said it would provide plasma to private hospitals from state-run plasma bank at reasonable cost for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The spokesperson also clarified that plasma would be made available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:37 IST
The Punjab government on Sunday said it would provide plasma to private hospitals from state-run plasma bank at reasonable cost for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Private hospitals treating coronavirus-infected patients were demanding plasma after a plasma bank was set up at Patiala hospital, a spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research said.

After deliberation with experts, the state government has decided to provide plasma to these private hospitals at Rs 20,000 per unit, said the spokesperson. The spokesperson also clarified that plasma would be made available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

