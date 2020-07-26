1 more COVID-19 patient dies in Nagaland; 50 new cases take tally to 1,339

An 82-year-old man, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a medical facility in Dimapur on Sunday, hospital sources said. The state's official COVID-19 toll, however, continued to remain at four with the Health and Family Welfare Department officials saying the cause of the latest death was under investigation.

Fifty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 1,339. The man was undergoing treatment at the Dimapur COVID Hospital where he died around 2.10 pm, hospital sources said, adding that pulmonary tuberculosis, he had diabetes and earlier underwent open-heart surgery. He was undergoing treatment at the Eden Medical Centre and was referred to the COVID Hospital on July 19 after he was found to be infected with coronavirus through TrueNat and RT-PCR tests, they added.

He was on ventilator support and in a critical condition, they said. A health official in Dimapur said the news of the death has been communicated to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima.

All the earlier four deaths happened in Dimapur as well. Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said of the new cases, 28 were detected in Kohima, 13 in Mon and nine in Dimapur.

Dimapur is the worst-hit district with 531 cases so far, followed by Kohima at 334, Peren 250, Mon 132, Tuensang 45, Phek 18, Mokokchung 13, Zunheboto 12, Longleng three and Wokha one. Eight COVID-19 patients have recovered in 24 hours, officials said. The recovery rate in the state is at 41 per cent.

There are 785 active cases in the state at present of which only three patients -- two in Dimapur and one in Peren district -- have symptoms. The rest 782 are asymptomatic. Only the Kiphire district has not reported any case so far.