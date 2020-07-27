'Results of govt's effective intervention visible in availability of COVID-19 beds in Delhi'
The health ministry on Monday said the results of the government's effective intervention in managing the coronavirus situation in Delhi are visible with the number of COVID-19 beds available in three central government hospitals and the AIIMS in the national capital.
The health ministry on Monday said the results of the government's effective intervention in managing the coronavirus situation in Delhi are visible with the number of COVID-19 beds available in three central government hospitals and the AIIMS in the national capital. In a tweet, the ministry said against a total of 529 COVID-19 beds in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) hospitals, 404 were vacant at 7 am on Monday.
"Against a total number of 1515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," the ministry said in another tweet. "Visible results of Union government's effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in the number of COVID beds available in the three Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi," the ministry said in another tweet.
