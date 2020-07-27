'Results of govt's effective intervention visible in availability of ‪COVID-19 beds in Delhi'

The health ministry on Monday said the results of the government's effective intervention in managing the coronavirus situation in Delhi are visible with the number of COVID-19 beds available in three central government hospitals and the AIIMS in the national capital. In a tweet, the ministry said against a total of 529 COVID-19 beds in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) hospitals, 404 were vacant at 7 am on Monday.

"Against a total number of 1515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," the ministry said in another tweet. "Visible results of Union government's effective intervention in managing ‪#COVID19‬ situation in Delhi are apparent in the number of COVID beds available in the three Central Govt hospitals and ‪#AIIMS‬, New Delhi," the ministry said in another tweet.