Ghana: President Akufo-Addo announces further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Restrictions on the number of worshippers in churches and mosques will be lifted on August 1, with an extension of worship time to two hours, Akufo-Addo said during his 14th COVID-19 televised address.

He urged religious leaders to organize activities strictly in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, including those regarding face masks, hand washing, and a one-meter social distance.

Akufo-Addo has also announced the easing of restrictions on the number of passengers on public transport and domestic flights, lifting a ban on tourist centers and open-air drinking spots.

"Life cannot be put on hold indefinitely, and Ghana can not remain in a never-ending crisis management situation. That is why we have been putting measures in place to gradually restore some normalcy in our social and economic lives, as we learn to cope with the reality of the virus, "he said.

"Our borders, by air, land, and sea, remain closed until further notice," the president said, adding that a special dispensation will continue to be granted to Ghanaian nationals who want to return home from abroad, with a mandatory quarantine.