Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo announces further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:28 IST
Ghana: President Akufo-Addo announces further easing of coronavirus restrictions
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NAkufoAddo)

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Restrictions on the number of worshippers in churches and mosques will be lifted on August 1, with an extension of worship time to two hours, Akufo-Addo said during his 14th COVID-19 televised address.

He urged religious leaders to organize activities strictly in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, including those regarding face masks, hand washing, and a one-meter social distance.

Akufo-Addo has also announced the easing of restrictions on the number of passengers on public transport and domestic flights, lifting a ban on tourist centers and open-air drinking spots.

"Life cannot be put on hold indefinitely, and Ghana can not remain in a never-ending crisis management situation. That is why we have been putting measures in place to gradually restore some normalcy in our social and economic lives, as we learn to cope with the reality of the virus, "he said.

"Our borders, by air, land, and sea, remain closed until further notice," the president said, adding that a special dispensation will continue to be granted to Ghanaian nationals who want to return home from abroad, with a mandatory quarantine.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

26 deaths, 613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,31,219. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the metr...

Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak.The measures, which tak...

POLL-China's economy seen growing 2.2% in 2020, weak demand, U.S. tensions cloud outlook

Chinas economy is expected to recover steadily in the rest of the year, boosted by stimulus measures to reverse the damage from the coronavirus crisis, but weak global demand and rising Sino-U.S. tensions are key risks, a Reuters poll showe...

BCCI withdrawing women's team from England tour not negligence: Shantha Rangaswamy

The BCCI withdrawing the womens national team from a tri-series in England is not a case of neglect, Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy asserted on Monday, urging those doubting the boards commitment towards the side to wait for normalc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020