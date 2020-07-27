Spain hopes UK to lift quarantine on Spanish islands quickly

Spain hopes UK to lift quarantine on Spanish islands quicklyReuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:10 IST
Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday that she hoped Britain could lift the quarantine imposed on people returning from the Balearic and Canary Islands very quickly, "today rather than tomorrow."
After British authorities imposed this weekend a quarantine on travelers coming from Spain, the government said it would focus its efforts on convincing them to lift it for the two archipelagos.
"We've been talking all weekend," Maroto said. "What we'd like is for quarantines to be lifted on the islands as early as possible and we hope it will be today rather than tomorrow."
- READ MORE ON:
- Reyes Maroto
- Britain
- Spanish
- Canary Islands
- Balearic
- Spain
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure
French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos 10-5 in Online Shooting League
Griezmann likely to miss rest of Spanish league with injury
EIB and Santander sign agreements to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19
Spanish judge strikes down confinement for Catalan area over coronavirus