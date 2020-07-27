Spain hopes UK to lift quarantine on Spanish islands quickly

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday that she hoped Britain could lift the quarantine imposed on people returning from the Balearic and Canary Islands very quickly, "today rather than tomorrow."

After British authorities imposed this weekend a quarantine on travelers coming from Spain, the government said it would focus its efforts on convincing them to lift it for the two archipelagos.

"We've been talking all weekend," Maroto said. "What we'd like is for quarantines to be lifted on the islands as early as possible and we hope it will be today rather than tomorrow."