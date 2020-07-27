Left Menu
Development News Edition

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time' India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

Speaking after virtually launching COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Modi said that in the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing. Due to the "right decisions taken at the right time" in the country, India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:20 IST
Due to 'right decisions taken at right time' India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of "right decisions taken at the right time", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace. Speaking after virtually launching COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Modi said that in the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing.

Due to the "right decisions taken at the right time" in the country, India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic, he said. The deaths due to the coronavirus in India are much lower than many big countries, the prime minister said.

Modi also pointed to the rapid pace of health infrastructure development, from testing labs, personal protection equipment to COVID facilities. "In January, where we had only one centre for COVID-19 testing, now there are about 1,300 labs operating in the country," he said.

The new testing facilities will give West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh more strength to fight COVID-19, Modi said. The three high-tech testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions -- National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

These will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office had said. These labs will also reduce turnaround time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.

The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID-19 as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, mycobacterium tuberculosis, cytomegalovirus, chlamydia, neisseria and dengue..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany considers mandatory coronavirus tests for returning holidaymakers

Germany came under pressure on Monday to introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries to prevent driving up infections in Europes largest economy.Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said ...

Baseball-Miami cancel home opener as virus hits team - reports

The Miami Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled for later on Monday has been cancelled after a number of players from the Florida-based Major League Baseball club tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple rep...

Not inviting Ranjan Gogoi to attend Ram temple bhoomi pujan would be 'injustice': Adhir Chowdhury

By Siddharth Sharma Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised the demand of inviting former Chief Justice of the country Ranjan Gogoi for the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set to take place in the presence of sever...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt records statement

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatts statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, an official said. Bhatt reached the Santacruz police station around noon along with his legal team, recorded his statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020