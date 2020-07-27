Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany considers mandatory coronavirus tests for returning holidaymakers

Germany came under pressure on Monday to introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries to prevent driving up infections in Europe's largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said he was concerned about the rising number of cases, but asked for patience while officials clarified whether forcing someone was compatible with respecting people's basic rights.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST
Germany considers mandatory coronavirus tests for returning holidaymakers

Germany came under pressure on Monday to introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries to prevent driving up infections in Europe's largest economy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said he was concerned about the rising number of cases, but asked for patience while officials clarified whether forcing someone was compatible with respecting people's basic rights. "I think that we'll find a solution relatively quickly," Helge Braun told reporters, adding that it was necessary to act now to help Germany get through the coronavirus crisis in good shape in autumn and winter.

On Friday, Germany agreed that authorities would offer returning holidaymakers from countries designated as high risk - which currently include the United States, Brazil and Turkey - free tests on a voluntary basis. But Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder urged the government to make these tests mandatory, saying people returning from holiday could cause "lots of mini-Ischgls" - a reference to the Austrian ski resort that was the source of some of Germany's first coronavirus cases.

"We're preparing everything so that when the federal government gives us the legal basis to we can press the start button immediately," Soeder told a news conference. Germany has recorded more than 205,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths, with the number of new daily cases jumping to a two-month high on Friday.

Soeder said there should be a review of high-risk countries to consider whether to add certain regions within European countries. Britain and Norway have slapped a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain after a surge of cases in Catalonia and Murcia.

Bavaria will also set up voluntary test centres at three road border crossings as well as at Munich and Nuremberg train stations, Soeder said. Following a coronavirus outbreak at a vegetable farm in Mamming in Bavaria where 147 workers tested positive, Soeder said the state planned to increase the frequency of inspections and would quintuple fines for violations of coronavirus-related hygiene rules to 25,000 euros ($29,240).

Bavaria has also ordered mandatory tests on all seasonal workers and expanded testing capacity for agricultural workers. ($1 = 0.8550 euros)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

SAD seeks registration of case against Dera Sacha Sauda supporter

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh...

Pramod Sawant passes Goa budget for FY 2020-21 amid ruckus from Oppn

The State Budget of Goa for the year 2020-21 was passed on Monday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant amidst ruckus being created by the Opposition benches during the one-day session of the Assembly. Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, had mo...

CPI concerned over Doordarshan broadcasting Ayodhya event on August 5

Communist Party of India CPI leader Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to the Centre on Monday, observing that the use of Doordarshan for the religious function in Ayodhya on August 5, would be against the accepted norms of national integrity. Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020