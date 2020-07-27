224 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,328 on Monday with 224 more people testing positive while the pandemic toll shot up to 66 with the death of three more patients, the state health department said. A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient died at AIIMS Rishikesh. According to the hospital, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest, tubercular meningitis, aspiration pneumonitis, Type 1 respiratory failure, COVID-19 infection, the state health department said in a bulletin.

A 30-year-old man succumbed at Sushila Tiwari Govt. Hospital, Haldwani due to ARDS, Type 1 respiratory failure, pancytopenia, bilateral pneumonitis, acute kidney injury, septicemia, shock, it said. Another man, aged 70, died at the same hospital due to acute respiratory distress, Type 1 respiratory failure, acute kidney injury, bilateral pleural effusion, bilateral pneumonitis and shock.

The deceased had been referred from District JLN Hospital Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district, it said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Haridwar district reported a maximum of 118, followed by Nainital (48); U S Nagar (30); Uttarkashi and Dehradun (10 each); Almora and Pithoragarh (three each) and Rudraprayag and Tehri (one each).

So far, 3,675 patients have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state. The state has seen 66 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,549 in the state, the bulletin said.