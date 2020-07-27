Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major League Baseball season hits snag with two games postponed due to COVID-19

The Yankees, who played in the season-opening game last Thursday in Washington, completed a three-game series with the defending World Series champion Nationals on Sunday. MLB said in a statement that the games were postponed while it "conducts additional COVID-19 testing" and that members of the Marlins team traveling party were self-quarantining in place while the league awaits the results.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:29 IST
Major League Baseball season hits snag with two games postponed due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball encountered a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia due to COVID-19-related concerns.

The Miami Marlins, who opened their season on Friday in Philadelphia, were scheduled to return home on Sunday ahead of their scheduled Monday home opener but put off traveling after a number of their players tested positive for the virus. The Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled to host the New York Yankees on Monday but that game also was postponed as the Marlins players were recently in their stadium. The Yankees, who played in the season-opening game last Thursday in Washington, completed a three-game series with the defending World Series champion Nationals on Sunday.

MLB said in a statement that the games were postponed while it "conducts additional COVID-19 testing" and that members of the Marlins team traveling party were self-quarantining in place while the league awaits the results. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with professional sports worldwide, delaying the start of seasons, forcing the cancellation or postponement of major events, pushing the Summer Olympics planned for Japan back by a year and leading to major questions about health risks for athletes and others.

The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are scheduled to resume their pandemic-interrupted seasons later this week. U.S. collegiate sports also are in flux, with some conferences scrubbing fall competition and others struggling with how best to proceed. According to an ESPN report, eight Miami players and two coaches tested positive after the latest round of testing on Sunday. That came after four Marlins players received positive test results during the team's trip to Philadelphia.

Prior to their season opener, the Marlins were in Atlanta last Tuesday and Wednesday for exhibition games. "The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement.

"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation," Jeter added. Jeter said the club has conducted another round of testing for players and staff members, and the team will remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which were expected later on Monday.

'SLIPPERY SLOPE' Unlike the NBA, which has assembled its teams in a restricted campus at Disney World in Florida, most MLB teams are playing in their usual stadiums and following a schedule designed to limit travel.

However, the government of Canada barred the Blue Jays franchise from playing its home games in Toronto, citing the health risks posed by players and staff traveling to locations in the United States with large numbers of coronavirus cases. The Blue Jays are due to play most of their "home" games in Buffalo, New York. "This is a super-slippery slope," Victor Matheson, a specialist in sports economics who teaches at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, told Reuters.

"One of the problems with Major League Baseball in particular is that they play so many games, which means that anything that knocks your team out for any sort of reasonable quarantine period is a huge problem in terms of scheduling," Matheson added. The very first game of the season was played in Washington last Thursday just hours after one of the young stars on the Nationals' roster, outfielder Juan Soto, was held out of the Opening Day lineup after testing positive for the virus.

According to MLB's operations manual for the coronavirus-delayed season, team members who test positive must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities. MLB had originally planned to open its 162-game regular season in late March but decided to postpone it because of the health threat posed by the pandemic, eventually opting for a condensed 60-game schedule that kicked off last Thursday.

The National Hockey League is due to resume its season on Saturday with an expanded 24-team playoff format at two sites in Canada. The NBA is scheduled to resume its season on Thursday, playing at a single site at Walt Disney World.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

Vikings' infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman, charged with leading the teams coronavirus protocols, tested positive for COVID-19. Both the Vikings and Sugarman released statements Monday.This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19....

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020