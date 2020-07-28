Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran registers a record 235 coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on state television that the number of registered coronavirus cases had reached 296,273 cases and the death toll was 16,147. President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians on Saturday to observe health protocols and practise social distancing during coming Muslim festivities.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:59 IST
Iran registers a record 235 coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, and COVID-19 infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April. Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on state television that the number of registered coronavirus cases had reached 296,273 cases and the death toll was 16,147.

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians on Saturday to observe health protocols and practise social distancing during coming Muslim festivities. Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, speaking on state television on Saturday, urged people not to visit the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, where he said there had been a 300% increase in COVID-19 cases over a one-month period.

From the end of this month, Muslims around the world will mark the Eid al-Adha feast. This year, Saudi Arabia will limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending haj to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by Gareth Jones and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' threat

Shares in a new Philippine cellphone firm owned jointly by state-run China Telecom and a tycoon close to President Rodrigo Duterte soared on Tuesday, a day after the firebrand leader threatened to shut down its two rivals. DITO CME, a holdi...

FACTBOX-Reactions to guilty verdict of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib

A Malaysian court sentenced former premier Najib Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him 210 million ringgit 49.40 million after finding him guilty of all seven charges in his first case over the 1MDB scandal, drawing jubilation from crit...

Nigeria reopens 14 airports after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has re-opened 14 airports, months after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases, and 858 deaths, according to a news report by Daily Nation.Since the index case on February 27, the country has witnessed a steady rise in infections...

'Your character stood out for me': Kohli to Mayank Agarwal

Your character stood out for me than the number of runs you scored, said India skipper Virat Kohli while explaining his decision to give opening Mayank Agarwal a Test debut in the 2018-19 Australia series. Mayank Agarwal had made his Test d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020