Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura villagers halt entry of medical teams, say coronavirus only attacks urban people

The administration did not use any force as the week-long survey was a voluntary process and samples will only be collected from the villagers if they agree, District Magistrate Smriti Mol said. People of tribal hamlets of Mungiakami, Jumbari, Tulashikhar, Twimadhu, and a few other nearby villages resisted the entry of the medical teams on Monday, the first day of the survey.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:23 IST
Tripura villagers halt entry of medical teams, say coronavirus only attacks urban people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

People in several villages in Tripura's Khowai district have claimed that coronavirus only infects the urban population and have stopped the entry of medical teams engaged in COVID-19 survey work in these areas by putting up road blockades, officials said on Tuesday. The administration did not use any force as the week-long survey was a voluntary process and samples will only be collected from the villagers if they agree, District Magistrate Smriti Mol said.

People of tribal hamlets of Mungiakami, Jumbari, Tulashikhar, Twimadhu, and a few other nearby villages resisted the entry of the medical teams on Monday, the first day of the survey. "Villagers cut off all entry and exit points in these areas and told the survey teams to return. They are of the view that the virus affects urban people only and not villagers," Mol said.

"We explained to them that samples would not be collected from everyone. A survey would be done in all households and samples of only those found with COVID-19 symptoms would be taken. But they did not agree to the survey," she said. Mol said that the protests were mainly witnessed in Mungiakami village inhabited by around 300 families.

"There are more days of survey ahead. If they agree, we shall have the samples collected," the official said. State Health and Family Welfare Director Dr Radha Debbarma said that she visited the village and tried to convince the villagers but they declined to cooperate.

"They haven't allowed us to conduct the survey till today. We aren't sure what prompted them to protest but we have received reports of similar resistance to the survey process from some other places as well," Debbarma told PTI. She said that the health department would continue with its efforts to convince them to take part in the survey process.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said, "They put up the road blockade around 10 am yesterday and stopped the medical team. The blockade was lifted at 3 pm but they haven't agreed to join the survey yet." He said that there has been no law-and-order problem there but the situation was under watch. The week-long door-to-door survey started from Monday morning to identify COVID-19 patients in the state. Health workers screened a total of 1,59,854 houses and collected 2,271 samples on the first day.

"Among them, 90 people have been found COVID-19 positive," Chief Minister Biplab Deb said. He also appreciated the service of the healthcare workers for carrying out the survey.

"Our healthcare workers never give up their spirit & are keeping the fight against COVID19 one step ahead. Kudos to the efforts of Asha & Anganwadi workers who are visiting houses for COVID-19 survey in remote areas despite bad weather & poor road condition caused by heavy rains," Deb tweeted on late Monday night. According to the latest reports, 4,067 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura till date, out of which 2,467 have recovered and were discharged from hospital, while 18 migrated to other states.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,565 and fatalities at 17..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Tech Q1 profit dips 21 pc at Rs 80 cr

NIIT Technologies on Tuesday posted 20.6 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The IT company had reported a net profit of Rs 100.6 crore in April-June period of the last financial year, NIIT Technologie...

Jason Boy, Jonny Bairstow on cusp of entering top ten in ICC ODI rankings

Englands Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to enter the top ten in the ICC ODI rankings as the reigning World Cup champions kick off the Mens Cricket World Cup Super League with their three-match series against Ireland. Opener Ro...

Lebanese PM urges caution, Israel vows to defend itself amid border tension

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday Israel had violated his countrys sovereignty with a dangerous military escalation along the frontier on Monday and urged caution after a rise in border tensions.Israeli Prime Minister Benj...

NSE extends withdrawal date of NOW platform

Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday extended the discontinuation date of its NOW platform to December 28, following requests from trading members. The platform was scheduled to discontinue from September 14.On account of requests from mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020