Spain registers 905 new coronavirus cases

Spain registers 905 new coronavirus casesReuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:30 IST
Spain reported 905 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid accounting for most of them.
The cumulative total stood at 280,610 cases, according to health ministry data. The figure was up 1,828 from the previous day, and includes results from antibody tests on people who may already have recovered.
ALSO READ
Spain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity
Spain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity
Soccer-Manchester United Women sign Spain defender Batlle on two-year deal
Flights to and from Spain soar in July, still fraction of year-ago
Catalan politician says Spain would be complicit in a crime if phone-hacking proven