Health News Roundup: WHO says COVID pandemic is 'one big wave'; Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as "one big wave" and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza's tendency to follow seasons. WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as "waves" as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than U.S. for similar vaccine order

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday no country in the developed world will get a lower price for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine than the United States if those countries make similar volume commitments. The U.S. government said last week it will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective. That amounts to a $39 price tag.

Virology institute launches Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine human trial

A Russian state virology institute has started human trials of the country's second potential COVID-19 vaccine, injecting the first of five volunteers with a dose on July 27, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The individual was feeling fine, the agency reported. U.S. CDC reports 4,280,135 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 4,280,135 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 54,448 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,126 to 147,672. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 27 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry is running false ads on his drug price plan

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the pharmaceutical industry for what he claimed were false advertisements alleging his drug price plan would raise the cost of prescriptions for U.S. senior citizens. "Big Pharma is taking television ads trying to make the case that I am raising prescription drug prices on seniors. The ad is a lie!," he said on Twitter. "What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it."

Miami medical teams feel helpless as COVID-19 devastates South Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling to cope with the emotional and physical impact of treating a crushing wave of COVID-19 patients. After seeing 10,000 new cases a day become the norm across the state in July, many of those on the frontlines are frustrated with the apparent inability of local, state, and federal governments to coordinate an adequate response. They are equally aghast with what appears to be the reluctance or refusal of many Floridians to honor safety precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Fourteen coronavirus cases confirmed at Argentina grains plants

Some 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Argentina's grains sector, affecting the operations of ports and oilseeds crushing plants, the head of the CIARA-CEC grains exporting and crushing chamber, Gustavo Idigoras, told Reuters on Tuesday. Idigoras said the cases were detected in plants owned by Chinese food trading giant COFCO and U.S.-based Bunge Ltd. The plants are located in Argentina's main export hub of Rosario, along the Parana River in Santa Fe province.

Florida reports record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

Florida reported a record one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday with 191 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida also reported 9,230 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 440,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,240, the ninth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Fauci defends himself, urges masks after Trump deletes video

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has led the country through multiple health crises for decades, on Tuesday defended his work to protect Americans' health after the president retweeted a controversial video later removed by social media companies. "I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances," Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" program.

Canada official warns of renewed restrictions if COVID-19 uptick not contained

Canada's chief public health officer warned on Tuesday that Canadians could face tighter health restrictions again as COVID-19 case numbers creep higher, particularly in the West. Theresa Tam told reporters that as businesses and social spaces reopen, Canadians must still follow guidelines on social distancing and avoiding large crowds, along with wearing masks where required and practicing good hand hygiene.