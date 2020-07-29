Left Menu
Vietnam reports 8 more COVID-19 cases linked to Danang outbreak

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 05:27 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Wednesday reported eight new locally transmitted coronavirus cases linked to three hospitals in the central city of Danang, taking the outbreak to 30 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after authorities on Saturday confirmed that new cases had appeared in Danang, the country's first community infections since April.

Vietnam has registered a total of 446 coronavirus cases altogether, with no deaths. Nearly 83% of the infected patients have recovered, the health ministry said.

