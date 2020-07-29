Left Menu
N.Korea tells foreigners in capital to follow rules amid coronavirus crackdown

State television reports showed people in protective gear disinfecting buildings and surfaces around the capital city of Pyongyang. Temperature checks using infrared thermometers, hand-washing facilities and sanitizer dispensers were in place in public locations including shopping malls, restaurants and hotels, the World Health Organization said in a statement.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:29 IST
Following the announcement that North Korea is investigating its first possible coronavirus case, authorities reminded foreigners living in Pyongyang to abide by anti-coronavirus measures, the Russian embassy there said on Wednesday. North Korea's foreign ministry circulated a notice on Tuesday telling foreigners not to leave the city, hold large meetings, and to wear masks, among other rules, the embassy said in a post on its Facebook page.

