Britain has no alternative to quarantine yet, minister says

Britain slapped a quarantine order on travelers from Spain at the weekend, sparking chaos for airlines and travel companies at the height of the summer holiday season. "We cannot risk importing it again from other countries where incidences are rising, that's why we imposed the restrictions on Spain," he told BBC Radio. I have to just caution in respect of testing (at airports), it is not the case that testing provides a silver bullet."

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:20 IST
Britain has no alternative to quarantine yet, minister says
Britain does not yet have a viable alternative to imposing a 14-day quarantine on travelers returning from countries deemed to have a high risk of coronavirus, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday. Britain slapped a quarantine order on travelers from Spain at the weekend, sparking chaos for airlines and travel companies at the height of the summer holiday season.

"We cannot risk importing it again from other countries where incidences are rising, that's why we imposed the restrictions on Spain," he told BBC Radio. "We are reviewing all options because what we want to do is to minimise the disruption ... I have to just caution in respect of testing (at airports), it is not the case that testing provides a silver bullet."

