Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House, lawmakers tangle over scope of new coronavirus legislation

Democrats see a far greater need as they back $3 trillion in new spending. In late March, Washington enacted a wide-ranging aid bill that included $600 per week in "enhanced" unemployment benefits.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:32 IST
White House, lawmakers tangle over scope of new coronavirus legislation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Top Trump administration officials and Democratic congressional leaders will try on Wednesday to narrow their stark differences over a coronavirus aid bill, with no guarantees they can craft a compromise before some jobless benefits expire at the end of this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were expected to resume negotiations with the two senior Democrats in Congress - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. An hour-long meeting of the four broke up late on Tuesday afternoon amid no sign of progress.

"I don't know that I would characterize it as getting closer" to a deal, Meadows told reporters. Senate Republican leaders are pushing for around $1 trillion in new aid, on top of more than $3 trillion enacted since early this year. Democrats see a far greater need as they back $3 trillion in new spending.

In late March, Washington enacted a wide-ranging aid bill that included $600 per week in "enhanced" unemployment benefits. The goal was to rescue millions of U.S. workers who had suddenly lost their jobs because of shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic. That benefit is due to expire on Friday. Democrats are pushing to extend the $600 for several more months. Republicans, arguing that it discourages some workers who had lower-paying jobs from seeking employment, have proposed temporarily reducing the federal payment to $200 a week, on top of state unemployment benefits.

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, warned that a deal was not likely to take shape "overnight." Thune said some in his party "don't think that we probably need to be doing anything more at this point" in response to the coronavirus.

Besides the jobless benefit, lawmakers are also arguing over a Republican plan to prevent liability lawsuits against businesses and schools reopening during the pandemic. Democrats want to help state and local governments avoid massive layoffs as their revenues dwindle because of the economic slowdown.

On Tuesday, an additional 1,227 U.S. coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, the highest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has lost nearly 150,000 people since the virus was first detected in the country in January, the highest number in the world.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet's net loss in Q4 FY20 totals Rs 807 crore

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, including a non-cash loss of Rs 473 crore due to forex loss on restatement of lease liability due to Ind-AS 116. In the same quarter o...

COVID-19 fatality rate declining progressively, total recoveries 9.88 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the test track treat strategy by the Centre, states and Unio...

EU set to drop Algeria from safe country travel list

The European Union is set to exclude Algeria from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel after a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday. The list of countries will fall to 11, assuming the provisional dec...

CDSL Ventures gets UIDAI nod to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication

CDSL Ventures on Wednesday said it has received approval from UIDAI to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar number. The clearance has been obtained to act as a local Authentication User Agency AUA or e-KYC User Agency KUA, CDSL Vent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020