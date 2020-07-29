Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU readies up to $53 million to boost collection of plasma to fight COVID-19

Money is coming from an emergency fund that the European Union has so far used only for highly sensitive issues throughout the pandemic, including the purchase of another COVID-19 treatment and potential vaccines. Grants will be distributed to blood collection centres to help them buy new equipment, such as testing kits and machines that separate plasma from blood, the EU spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:01 IST
EU readies up to $53 million to boost collection of plasma to fight COVID-19

The European Union has made available up to 45 million euros ($53 million) to increase the collection of plasma from COVID-19 survivors for the treatment of people who contract the disease, a spokesman told Reuters.

The move confirms the EU's growing confidence in experimental therapies based on so-called convalescent plasma, which is currently used in hospitals for direct transfusions to critically ill patients and is being tested to develop possible medicines against COVID-19. Money is coming from an emergency fund that the European Union has so far used only for highly sensitive issues throughout the pandemic, including the purchase of another COVID-19 treatment and potential vaccines.

Grants will be distributed to blood collection centres to help them buy new equipment, such as testing kits and machines that separate plasma from blood, the EU spokesman said. Collection centres run by private companies could also access the funding, an EU official said.

Spain's Grifols and a corporate alliance led by Japanese drugmaker Takeda have collected convalescent plasma to develop a medicine against COVID-19. The Takeda-led alliance, which also includes Biotest AG , CSL Behring and Octapharma Plasma, said earlier it was set to delay the launch of clinical trials on its plasma-based drug which were due to begin in July because of regulatory issues.

The European Commission's spokesman said the money made available to help the collection of plasma could also be used to cover costs to retool drugs against COVID-19. But "it is expected that a large part of the available funding will be used for plasma", the spokesman said.

The EU sealed in July supply deals with Roche for its arthritis drug RoActemra and with Merck for its multiple sclerosis drug Rebif, which were both being retooled to treat COVID-19 patients alone or in combination with other drugs . The Commission declined to clarify on Wednesday whether funds were made available to Roche and Merck to repurpose their drugs or whether the supply deal with Roche was still valid after RoActemra failed its COVID-19 trial earlier on Wednesday

Money for plasma comes from an EU emergency fund which the Commission said on Wednesday deployed 63 million euros to buy remdesivir, the only drug at this stage authorised in the bloc against COVID-19. The bloc has also committed about 2 billion euros of the rainy-day fund to secure advance purchase deals of potential vaccines against the disease, EU officials told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Punjab National Bank International Limited PNBIL has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or g...

1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur

A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipurs Senapati district, police said. The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dim...

Traders for continuous lockdown in West Bengal to stifle COVID-19 spread

A section of traders have urged the West Bengal government to clamp a continuous lockdown for 10-12 days to contain the spread of COVID-19. Many traders have also decided to shut shop for extended periods amid reports of rising coronavirus ...

Freedom fighter, theatre personality Kashinath Sahoo dies

Noted freedom fighter, Gandhian and theatre personality of Odisha, Kashinath Sahoo, died at his residence in Pipili following a brief illness, family sources said. Sahoo fell ill and died after a few hours at his residence in Puri district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020