Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare 'lockdown-minus' plan to tackle COVID-19 in MP: CM

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 917 coronavirus cases, 199 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134, health officials said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:24 IST
Prepare 'lockdown-minus' plan to tackle COVID-19 in MP: CM

As he recuperates in hospital after diagnosed with COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked officials to prepare a strategy to control spread of the viral infection without resorting to lockdown. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, which has recorded more than 30,000 cases so far, through video- conferencing from his hospital bed here.

Speaking at the video meeting, Chouhan told officials that a strategy should be put in place to effectively control the coronavirus spread without resorting to wide-ranging curbs on public and business activities. He said the strategy to tackle COVID-19 should be lockdown-minus.

Chouhan said, We also have to speed up growth of the states economy. For this, we need to make the public fully aware of COVID-19 and ensure the best treatment regime (for those infected). He said the budget of some other heads (departments) could be reduced, but there will be no shortage of funds for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus.

Chouhan suggested ramping up antigen tests for speedy detection of coronavirus patients. This will be especially useful for tracing asymptomatic patients. A 10-day lockdown is in force in Bhopal from July 25.

Lockdown of different duration has been announced in some other districts. Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 917 coronavirus cases, 199 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134, health officials said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen separatists rescind self-rule as Saudis push to end feud

Yemens southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against Iran-aligned Houthi forc...

Jordanian police seal off central Amman to foil union protest

Jordanian security forces dispersed dozens of teachers trying to reach the seat of government on Wednesday to protest at the arrest of their union leaders and the closure of its offices across the country.The government raided the unions of...

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golfs majors will have fans this year. A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot...

National Education Policy evokes mixed reactions among academicians

The new National Education Policy evoked mixed reactions among academicians on Wednesday with some hailing it as a groundbreaking action plan that promotes holistic and multi-disciplinary learning and others arguing that it will pave the wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020