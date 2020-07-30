Health News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000; France's new COVID cases hit one-month peak and more

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000, among highest in deaths per capita globally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth in deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

France's new COVID-19 cases hit one-month peak

The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 1,392 on Wednesday, the highest daily tally in a month and a figure likely to fuel fears of a second wave of the disease despite officials downplaying such a scenario. The increase took France's total number of confirmed cases to 185,196. In a statement, health authorities said that, leaving aside the continuous decline of people in ICU units, all COVID-19 indicators showed "an increase of the viral circulation".

Dutch government will not advise public to wear masks - minister

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will not advise the public to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, asserting that their effectiveness has not been proven. The decision was announced by Minister for Medical Care Tamara van Ark after a review by the country's National Institute for Health (RIVM). The government will instead seek better adherence to social distancing rules after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country this week, Van Ark said at a press conference in The Hague.

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine pricing to ensure broad access

Moderna Inc plans to price its experimental coronavirus vaccine in a way that ensures broad access, it said on Wednesday, adding that it did not intend to conduct late-stage trials of the vaccine outside the United States. Moderna began the U.S. government-backed trial on Monday, among a handful of companies that have started final testing of their experimental vaccines on tens of thousands of healthy volunteers.

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus infectiousness wanes by day 9; long ICU stays linked with nerve damage

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. (Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/yxmvjqywprz/index.html in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.)

U.S. CDC reports 4,339,997 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 4,339,997 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 59,862 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,194 to 148,866. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 28 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

'I cannot save everybody': Houston doctor fights newest COVID-19 surge

The scene inside United Memorial Medical Center in Houston has become all too familiar: overwhelmed medical staff fighting to curb the wave of COVID-19 patients that come through the hospital's doors every day. While in earlier pandemic hot spots like New York the medical emergency has subsided, Texas is among the many U.S. states battling a resurgence of the virus that is straining their healthcare systems.

World Bank's IFC to launch $4 billion medical supply financing platform

The World Bank Group's private-sector arm said on Wednesday it is launching a $4 billion financing platform aimed at boosting the production and supply of critical health care products in developing countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The International Finance Corp's initiative is largely aimed at private-sector projects to manufacture products such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical equipment, coronavirus test kits, therapeutic drugs, and vaccines.

'Vaccine nationalism': Is it every country for itself?

It's dog eats dog in the world of COVID-19 vaccines. That's the fear of global health agencies planning a scheme to bulk-buy and equitably distribute vaccines around the world. They are watching with dismay as some wealthier countries have decided to go it alone, striking deals with drugmakers to secure millions of doses of promising candidates for their citizens.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Latest News

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...

Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the partys convention is incorrect, a Fo...

Brazil hits record 69,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Brazils coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the worlds second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 lives cut short.Brazil is the country...
