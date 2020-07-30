Left Menu
Mask-skeptic Republican Gohmert positive for COVID-19; congressional colleagues to self-quarantine

Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine. Attorney General William Barr, who testified to a committee hearing on Tuesday in which Gohmert participated, will be tested for coronavirus as a result, a Justice Department spokesman said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:48 IST
Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine.

Attorney General William Barr, who testified to a committee hearing on Tuesday in which Gohmert participated, will be tested for coronavirus as a result, a Justice Department spokesman said. A U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, Gohmert said he tested positive in a prescreening at the White House and would self-quarantine for 10 days.

"Now I need to self-quarantine," Gohmert said in an interview with Texas broadcaster KETK-TV. "It's really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot. But in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months." Republican Representatives Mike Johnson and Kay Granger and Democratic Lawmaker Raúl Grijalva said they would self-quarantine after being in contact with Gohmert, according to statements from their offices or media reports.

Masks, which health experts say help to prevent the transmission of the highly contagious virus, have become a symbol of America's bitter political divide, with some Republicans, including Gohmert, shunning them after President Donald Trump long refused to wear one in public. During Tuesday's hearing, Committee Chairman Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, scolded several Republicans, including ranking member Jim Jordan, for failing to wear masks. Gohmert said he wore a mask during the proceedings.

In a Twitter posting on Wednesday, Nadler wished Gohmert a "full and speedy recovery." Democratic House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said House leaders would discuss having all House members tested as a result of Gohmert's testing positive.

Nearly 150,000 people in the United States have died of coronavirus, and almost 4.4 million have tested positive, according to a Reuters tally. Infection rates have begun to soar in recent weeks after states lifted early restrictions on social gatherings and travel intended to slow the virus' spread. Including Gohmert, 13 members of Congress have been diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19. The other 12 have all recovered and Gohmert said he was asymptomatic.

Republican Rand Paul in March became the first senator to contract the disease. He faced criticism from his colleagues after spending time walking maskless around the Capitol, even using its gym, while waiting for test results. After recovering, Paul, a physician, also shunned a mask, arguing that he is now immune. Other medical professionals have said it is unclear whether a person can contract COVID-19 a second time.

Gohmert said he would now wear a mask, but when asked about mask policies, told the broadcaster: "If somebody feels strongly that everybody should wear a mask then they shouldn't be around people that don't wear masks."

