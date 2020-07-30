Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:32 IST
Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

California, Florida and Texas see record rise in COVID-19 deaths

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed, and the Miami-area school district said students would not return to classrooms when the new academic year begins as deaths from the virus spiked nationwide. The United States has registered 10,000 deaths over the last 11 days, the fastest surge since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders over the best course forward. New infections do not appear to be rising at the same pace.

Nearly one in three children have dangerous amounts of lead in bloodstream: study

Nearly one in three children around the world have high levels of lead in their bloodstream, according to a new study, as widespread lead pollution puts millions of young people at risk of irreversible mental and physical damage. Some 800 million children had lead levels of 5 micrograms per decilitre or higher in their bloodstream, the study carried out by United Nations agency UNICEF and environmental group Pure Earth showed, levels considered high enough to impair the development of brains, nervous systems and vital organs such as heart and lungs.

Japan braces for spike in coronavirus cases amid domestic travel campaign

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the 1,000 mark for the first time, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry. Tokyo confirmed at least 365 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, commercial broadcaster Fuji Television said. That compares with a record 366 cases on July 23.

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus infectiousness wanes by day 9; long ICU stays linked with nerve damage

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

South Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

South Korea's Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug. The company will enrol participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi announces mask-wearing requirement for lawmakers and staff

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that members and staff would be required to wear masks in the House of Representatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Members will be allowed to remove their masks when addressing the chamber, Pelosi said on the House floor.

World Bank's IFC launches $4 billion medical supply financing platform

The World Bank Group's private sector arm said on Wednesday it was launching a $4 billion financing platform aimed at boosting the production and supply of critical healthcare products in developing countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The International Finance Corp's initiative is largely aimed at private sector projects to manufacture products such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical equipment, coronavirus test kits, therapeutic drugs and vaccines.

'Vaccine nationalism': Is it every country for itself?

It's dog eat dog in the world of COVID-19 vaccines. That's the fear of global health agencies planning a scheme to bulk-buy and equitably distribute vaccines around the world. They are watching with dismay as some wealthier countries have decided to go it alone, striking deals with drugmakers to secure millions of doses of promising candidates for their citizens.

Australia reports record spike in coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Australia recorded its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with at least 13 deaths and more than 700 new infections mainly in Victoria state, where the government ordered all residents to wear face-coverings outside. The toll takes the country's total fatalities from the novel coronavirus to 189, more than half of which have occurred in the second-most popular state of Victoria and its capital Melbourne, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

RBI's stress test results indicate high risk to asset quality: Moody's

The Reserve Bank of Indias recent financial stability report and results of banking system stress tests show that banks gross non-performing assets will rise meaningfully under all four stress test scenarios with their common equity tier on...

Tennis-Mouratoglou says UTS attracting new demographic to the game

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, says the innovative exhibition league he helped launch in June has brought new, younger fans to the sport.With the main tours suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mouratoglou l...

Badminton-China Open among four events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years China Open, scheduled to run from Sept. 15-20 in Changzhou, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said. The BWF also said in a statement the Taiwan Open Sept. 1-6, Korea Open Sept. 8-1...

COVID-19 may increase risk of blood clots in pregnant women, say scientists

COVID-19 may increase the risk of blot cots in pregnant women, or in those taking estrogen with birth control or hormone replacement therapy, say scientists who call for the development of innovative animal experiment models to further stud...
