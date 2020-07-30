2 COVID-19 patients give birth to healthy babies in Arunachal

Two COVID-19 patients have given birth to two healthy babies at a state-run hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said on Thursday. Both the babies, a boy and a girl, have tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

The women gave birth to the babies at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Wednesday, the hospital's director, Dr Moji Jini, said. A 32-year-old woman from the Capital Complex region gave birth to a girl weighing three kg while another woman from Seppa in East Kameng district gave birth to a boy weighing 3.2 kg, he said.

The medical team that helped the women deliver their babies includes Dr Paya Liyak, Dr Marinda Panggeng and anaesthetist Dr Naomi Saring, Jini added. A coronavirus patient has given birth to a boy at the TRIHMS on July 22, becoming the first infected pregnant woman to deliver her baby in the state.

With two more COVID-19 patients giving birth to their babies at the TRIHMS, the institute has overseen the deliveries of three infected pregnant women so far..