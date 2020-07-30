Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland

Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and IrelandReuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:26 IST
Travel company TUI said it will shut 166 stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a move which could lead to some job losses. TUI said on Thursday that after the closure, 350 stores would remain in its retail network.
The Germany-headquartered company said that it would seek to move 70% of the 900 staff affected by the closures to homeworking sales and services roles, and it would aim to relocate other employees in the remaining high street stores.
