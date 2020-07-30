Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland

Travel company TUI said it will shut 166 stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a move which could lead to some job losses. TUI said on Thursday that after the closure, 350 stores would remain in its retail network.

The Germany-headquartered company said that it would seek to move 70% of the 900 staff affected by the closures to homeworking sales and services roles, and it would aim to relocate other employees in the remaining high street stores.