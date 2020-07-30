Birx says COVID-19 shifting to U.S. Midwest, South shows signs of hope
The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday. Birx, in an interview on Fox News, said an uptick in coronavirus cases is appearing in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:50 IST
The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday.
Birx, in an interview on Fox News, said an uptick in coronavirus cases is appearing in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. The virus is "moving up" into those states from the south "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," she said.
"Of course, we continue to have problems across the west coast - Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Utah, and now increases in Colorado," Birx, who has been traveling to different states to coordinate with local officials on how best to respond to the deadly disease. One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.
Birx added that along with masks, which prevent transmitting the disease, people may want to wear face shields that can cut down contracting the respiratory infection.
