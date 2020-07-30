Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew adjusted by an hour in South Africa to help restaurants

However, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the impact is minimised," Kubayi-Ngubane said. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, chief executive officer at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa told eNCA news channel the sector will take time to recover.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:46 IST
Curfew adjusted by an hour in South Africa to help restaurants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa will allow struggling sit-down restaurants to serve customers dinner for an extra hour until 10 p.m, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced on Thursday. The government had allowed sit-down restaurants to reopen at the end of June after coronavirus restrictions were eased, but it restricted opening hours to 9 p.m (1900 GMT) and banned alcohol sales, which the sector says is damaging to profitability and jobs.

Restaurant and bar owners, along with their employees took to the streets on July 22, demanding an end to the curfew and that they should be allowed to sell alcohol. "We believe that this change will go a long way towards increasing their revenue generation," Kubayi-Ngubane said as she announced relief plans for the tourism sector.

The sale of alcohol, however, remains prohibited and the date for the new rules to take effect is unclear as regulations need first to be published. The cabinet has also agreed to ease the restrictions around leisure travel, allowing individuals to leave their homes for leisure within the province where they live, she added.

Accommodation establishments will be able to take in people for leisure purposes, while tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours in open safari vehicles subject to certain rules. Short-term home rental or sharing accommodation through Airbnb, for instance, remains prohibited. "The impact of the pandemic has been devastating for the sector. Many businesses are at risk and many jobs have already been lost. However, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the impact is minimised," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, chief executive officer at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa told eNCA news channel the sector will take time to recover. "We don't expect to make any profit this year or next year. We want to at least have the wheels of the value chain moving to ensure that the employees that are so dependent on the tourism sector can go back to work," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hands over accommodation documents to CPWD officials

Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of the government-allotted accommodation to officials of the Central Public Works Department on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka vacated her central governmen...

Karnataka reports 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Karnataka reported 83 deaths and 6,128 new cases in the state on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state stood at 1,18,632, the state health ministry said.Currently, there are 69,700 active cases, while a total of 2,230 ...

You're my guiding light: Sonam Kapoor pens adorable birthday wishes for husband

After giving small surprises throughout the week, actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday has posted a lovely birthday wish for husband Anand Ahuja, who turned 35 today. The Neerja actor penned an adorable wish on Instagram to mark his day special, ...

Canada's Trudeau to testify at parliamentary committee amid ethics probe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a rare appearance before a parliamentary committee on Thursday amid questions over a government decision to allow a charity with ties to his family to manage a major student grant program. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020