Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa probes medical suppliers over COVID-19 tender allegations

Gauteng has more confirmed COVID-19 infections than any other province, accounting for around a third of South Africa's 470,000 cases. President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, took a leave of absence on Monday after a news report said her husband had won PPE contracts worth 125 million rand with Gauteng's health department.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:22 IST
South Africa probes medical suppliers over COVID-19 tender allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

South African investigators are probing 102 suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country's most populous province after news reports alleged that politically connected individuals had won lucrative COVID-19 tenders. David Makhura, premier of the Gauteng province where major cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria are located, said payments of around 1 billion rand ($60 million) to PPE suppliers had been halted, after an initial audit raised red flags like overpricing and bad quality.

A top Gauteng health official, Bandile Masuku, will take at least four weeks of leave during the investigations, he added. Gauteng has more confirmed COVID-19 infections than any other province, accounting for around a third of South Africa's 470,000 cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, took a leave of absence on Monday after a news report said her husband had won PPE contracts worth 125 million rand with Gauteng's health department. Diko and her husband, king of the Bhaca people, have denied doing anything illegal. In a statement, they said a PPE contract awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company linked to Diko's husband, was cancelled before public funds were paid out.

Masuku has also refuted allegations of impropriety. But Makhura said the allegations against Masuku and the province's health department were serious and could not be ignored. "These allegations we are facing now have profoundly eroded public confidence," Makhura said. "PPE is very, very important for our frontline workers, it is meant to protect them, to empower them to be able to do their work, it was not meant for the loot."

Makhura said he did not suspect all 102 companies being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had committed wrongdoing, but he wanted all PPE contracts scrutinised. An SIU spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Makhura added: "This PPE story has the potential to sidetrack us from the battle of saving lives, and it is shameful." ($1 = 16.7688 rand)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship

Italys Senate lifted the immunity of former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.The upper...

UK worries about second COVID-19 wave in Europe, more quarantine steps possible

British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, as they did with Spain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sa...

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

The U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses. The economys stunning contr...

Convertibles, gaming laptops seeing strong demand in consumer PC segment: Asus

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Thursday said it is witnessing strong sales of convertibles and gaming laptops in the Indian market, with demand for computing devices at par with pre-COVID levels, a top executive said. Arnold Su, Business Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020