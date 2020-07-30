Left Menu
Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus showed no signs of slowing in the country with the world's second-worst outbreak after the United States. Just days after her husband said he had overcome the virus with a negative test following weeks in quarantine, Bolsonaro's wife Michelle has tested positive, the presidential office said in a statement.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus showed no signs of slowing in the country with the world's second-worst outbreak after the United States.

Just days after her husband said he had overcome the virus with a negative test following weeks in quarantine, Bolsonaro's wife Michelle has tested positive, the presidential office said in a statement. "First lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She is in good health and will follow all established protocols," it said, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, said his test had come back positive, becoming the fifth minister in Bolsonaro's government to be diagnosed with the disease. Their infections are a palpable sign of the scale of the outbreak in Brazil, which set fresh daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

The 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 additional deaths reported by the Health Ministry, pushed the country past 2.5 million infections and 90,000 killed. Pontes made his announcement on Facebook, saying he was quarantining and working remotely.

"I just tested positive for the new coronavirus," he said. "I'm well, just a bit of flu symptoms and a headache."

Videos

Latest News

Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship

Italys Senate lifted the immunity of former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.The upper...

UK worries about second COVID-19 wave in Europe, more quarantine steps possible

British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, as they did with Spain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sa...

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

The U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses. The economys stunning contr...

Convertibles, gaming laptops seeing strong demand in consumer PC segment: Asus

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Thursday said it is witnessing strong sales of convertibles and gaming laptops in the Indian market, with demand for computing devices at par with pre-COVID levels, a top executive said. Arnold Su, Business Head...
