Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam records first COVID-19 death after virus re-emerges - state media

Authorities on Friday reported 45 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily jump in the country, bringing the total cases in the country to 509. Vietnam had until Friday been the only nation with a large population not to have suffered fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:06 IST
Vietnam records first COVID-19 death after virus re-emerges - state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam confirmed its first novel coronavirus fatality on Friday, state media reported, after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, the city where the virus re-emerged in the country last week after 100 days. Vietnam is battling a new outbreak of the virus following months of successful countermeasures which saw the country keep its coronavirus tally to just a few hundred cases

The man, 70, died early on Friday, state media said. Authorities on Friday reported 45 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily jump in the country, bringing the total cases in the country to 509.

Vietnam had until Friday been the only nation with a large population not to have suffered fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic. It reported its first case in late January.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured&#160;that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constituti...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

COVID-19: UK announces stricter lockdown rules for England ahead of Eid

Millions of households in north England, including those in Manchester, Bradford and Leicester cities, face stricter lockdown rules than the rest of the UK from Friday amidst a feared spike and second wave of COVID-19 cases. The rules inclu...

Somen Mitra's death leaves Bengal Cong unit rudderless; search on for new chief

The death of West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has not just left a deep void in the party but triggered an unprecedented crisis, as the jury is out on his successor, who would have to steer the party in the 2021 assembly polls. Mit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020