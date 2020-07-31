Left Menu
Development News Edition

France gives cities power to require face masks outdoors; mandate imposed in Lille

France gave local governments the power on Friday to order the wearing of face masks in outdoor public spaces as the country fights a resurgence of COVID-19, and the northern city of Lille imposed such a mandate. The seven-day average of new infections has passed 1,000 per day for the first time since the first half of May, when France began lifting a nationwide lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:54 IST
France gives cities power to require face masks outdoors; mandate imposed in Lille
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France gave local governments the power on Friday to order the wearing of face masks in outdoor public spaces as the country fights a resurgence of COVID-19, and the northern city of Lille imposed such a mandate.

The seven-day average of new infections has passed 1,000 per day for the first time since the first half of May, when France began lifting a nationwide lockdown. Officials hope local measures can prevent a second coronavirus wave without disruptive nationwide action. Face masks have been mandatory in closed public spaces such as shops since July 20 across the country.

The decision to impose a mask mandate in outdoor public spaces "can be taken locally, depending on the situation of the epidemic in each region", Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Twitter. The government official responsible for Lille announced that wearing masks would become compulsory from Monday in pedestrian areas and parks in the city.

Earlier this week Veran urged the country not to drop its guard, saying it faced a long battle and that observing social distancing rules was vital to avoiding a new national lockdown. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that people should be responsible, but business activity should continue. The crisis was increasingly being adapted to a local level, he said. "The idea is to give local officials more room for maneuvre so they take the decisions that are best suited to their situations," Castex added.

Health authorities reported 1,377 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 186,573, with 30,254 deaths. The rise in infections follows an earlier surge in Spain, adding to concern that Europe could be headed for a second wave.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Billie Eilish releases new song 'My Future', an ode to future self

Singer Billie Eilish released her much anticipated new song My Future on Thursday local time and it is all about learning to accept oneself and who you are becoming. The Bad Guy singer shared the information about her new song on Instagram ...

On this day in 2017, Moeen Ali became 1st England spinner in 79 years to scalp Test hat-trick

On this day in 2017, all-rounder Moeen Ali became Englands first spinner in 79 years to scalp a Test hat-trick. Ali achieved the feat during Englands third Test match against South Africa at The Oval in London. Chasing a target of 492, Alis...

FPAI courts controversy on East Bengal's ISL inclusion, president Renedy clarifies

The Football Players Association of India on Friday courted controversy when it shot off a letter to the AIFF and ISL, calling for East Bengals inclusion in the top-tier league without the consent of its president Renedy Singh. In a letter ...

Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams

The Delhi High Court Friday questioned the Special Commissioner of Police for issuing an order to its teams probing the northeast Delhi riots asking them to exercise due care and precaution while making any arrests. The courts questioning c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020