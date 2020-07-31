Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina extends coronavirus lockdown as cases rise

Argentina will extend a mandatory lockdown until Aug. 16 as its coronavirus cases continue to rise, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday. The lockdown, which has been the strictest in the capital Buenos Aires, was due to expire on Sunday.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:03 IST
Argentina extends coronavirus lockdown as cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina will extend a mandatory lockdown until Aug. 16 as its coronavirus cases continue to rise, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday.

The lockdown, which has been the strictest in the capital Buenos Aires, was due to expire on Sunday. The South American nation has seen its caseload spike in recent weeks and recorded a record daily tally on Thursday with 6,377 new cases. There are now 185,373 confirmed cases and 3,466 deaths, according to the latest government data.

"The big problem that we have had in the last 15 days is that we relaxed, we felt that it was contained ... I ask you please to help us and to join us," Fernandez said in a news conference where he announced the extension. Argentina has been under lockdown since March 20, though restrictions were previously relaxed in many parts of the country.

On July 17, Fernandez announced a plan for the country to gradually return to normal life in several stages. Outdoor recreation was permitted and shops, hair salons and some professional services re-opened earlier in Buenos Aires earlier in the month. The capital has one of the highest concentration of new cases, along with the province of Buenos Aires. Most office buildings and restaurant dining rooms remain closed and public transportation is restricted for those without government permission.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

ArcelorMittal South Africa logs R2 613 mn loss in H1 2020

ArcelorMittal South Africa AMSA, the South African subsidiary of Lakshmi Mittals global steel empire, has reported a headline loss of R2 613 million for the first six months of the year, compared to a loss of R638 million in the previous ye...

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

The first two COVID-19 vaccines to enter large-scale U.S. trials will not be tested in pregnant women this year, raising questions about how this vulnerable population will be protected from the coronavirus, researchers told Reuters. Modern...

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45 of the countrys population, are exploring contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc. In addition, t...

Maha: Lockdown extended till Aug 15 in Latur

The lockdown to contain theCOVID-19 outbreak in Latur was on Friday extended to August15, an official saidThe lockdown with minimal exemptions was on from July15 and was to end on July 31, he added....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020