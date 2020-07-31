Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece extends mask-wearing requirement as coronavirus infections flare up

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed, its deputy civil protection minister said on Friday, following a further rise in COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:07 IST
Greece extends mask-wearing requirement as coronavirus infections flare up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed, its deputy civil protection minister said on Friday, following a further rise in COVID-19 infections. Greece reported 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest tally in about two months. Overall, it has so far confirmed 4,447 COVID-19 cases with 202 deaths, a relatively low number compared to many European countries, after imposing an early lockdown in the spring.

"The decisive factor in successfully confronting the pandemic in the first phase was citizens' responsibility, the individual responsibility of every one," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised address. "This was the 'secret' of Greece's success and we must all show the same responsibility and alertness in this phase."

Health authorities made mask-wearing compulsory for consumers at supermarkets 10 days ago and on Tuesday moved to extend the measure to more indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Masks are already mandatory on public transport.

Authorities will prohibit visits to care facilities for the elderly and to hospitals until mid-August. They will also set a limit of 100 people attending weddings, funerals and baptisms. Other restrictions to go into effect next month will allow no standing clients in bars, night clubs and live music establishments and will ban open air festivities until the end of August.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Heat ready to compete again vs. Nuggets

The venue is different, the arena is empty and instead of preparing for next season, teams are finishing up the 2019-20 campaign. Regardless, the goal remains the same for the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, who restart their respective camp...

Soccer-Birmingham City name Karanka as new head coach on three-year deal

Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach on a three-year deal to replace fellow Spaniard Pep Clotet, the second tier Championship club announced on Friday. Karanka, who was an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Real M...

Record single-day spike in cases takes West Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 70,188; death toll climbs to 1,581

With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 70,000-mark in West Bengal on Friday, while with 45 more fatalities, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,581, the state health department said. However...

COVID-19: Kerala reports 1,310 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday informed that 1,310 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state since Thursday noon. Of these, there were 885 active cases, reported on Friday, while 425 results from yesterday afternoon co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020