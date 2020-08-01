Mainland China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for July 31

Left Menu
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-08-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 06:52 IST
China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier. As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

