Mainland China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for July 31
China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases. China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-08-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 06:52 IST
China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.
China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier. As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission
- Xinjiang
- Liaoning
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Want to do everything possible to keep peace for people of India, China: Trump
It's time to push back against challenge posed by China: Pompeo
China's western Urumqi cancels hundreds of flights after report of new virus case
China's Wuhan declares red alert as floods disrupt supply chains
China acting in contradiction to its agreements with India: US congressmen