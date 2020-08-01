Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab trains gynaecologists for giving telemedicine consultations to pregnant women

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday imparted special training to 70 gynaecologists for providing telemedicine consultations to pregnant women amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:40 IST
Punjab trains gynaecologists for giving telemedicine consultations to pregnant women
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday imparted special training to 70 gynaecologists for providing telemedicine consultations to pregnant women amid COVID-19 pandemic. The department has set up separate labour rooms in all district hospitals to conduct the deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a press release that instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons to promote telemedicine consultations of gynaecologists as well as general OPD services which are available on the eSanjeevani App. The release said app is easily available on android mobile and there is no dependence on laptop or computer.

"Anyone can avail of free services of online-consultations by using their mobile phones. It has proved as a boon for pregnant women who did not want to attend the normal OPD, fearing the risk of contracting COVID-19," the release said. It said Antenatal Care services (ANC) programme has continuously remained functional in all Health and Wellness Centres since lockdown to ensure services in rural areas.

Sidhu said 90,463 ANC registered from April to June 2020 and 63,827 deliveries took place in the State. He said COVID-19 test has been made mandatory during the third trimester of pregnancy under which 12,479 pregnant women were tested for COVID-19 from April to June, out of which 118 tested positive. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar seeks spending details of Bengal's mega business summit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit, an event the Mamata Banerjee government has been organising each year since 2015 to attract investments to th...

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Attempt to draw Manmohan in 'introspection' debate reprehensible: Cong leader Satav

Under attack for his remarks at a meeting of the Congresss Rajya Sabha MPs, party leader Rajeev Satav on Saturday said the malicious attempt to draw former prime minister Manmohan Singh into the introspection debate is reprehensible. After ...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020