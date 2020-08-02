Odisha govt issues COVID-19 testing guidelines for private hospitals, labs

Odisha Government on Saturday issued guidelines for all private hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories in the State, intending to start COVID-19 testing by Rapid Antigen and RT PCR method. "For Rapid Antigen Method, the nursing homes, hospitals and laboratories should be mandatorily registered under the Odisha Clinical Establishment (control and regulation) Act, 1990," the Government of Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Department stated.

The manpower to be deployed for the purpose must be trained properly in consultation with the CDM and PHO of the concerned district, it added. The institutions should have a dedicated isolated swab collection booth near their premises and meticulously follow the ICMR and BMW guidelines for the purpose.

The nursing homes, hospitals and laboratories should conduct the testing through Rapid Antigen Kit at the rate fixed by government from time to time. "For RT PCR Method, the testing laboratories of the nursing homes and hospitals must be NABL accredited," said Odisha Government.

The laboratories can apply directly to the ICMR for login credentials available at ICMR website. The RT PCR machines should be installed in BBL-2 laboratories observing the ICMR protocol/guidelines strictly, the state government added. Odisha has reported 11,182 COVID-19 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)