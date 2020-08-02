Left Menu
Australia's Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain COVID-19

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A state of disaster was declared in Australia's Victoria on Sunday, with the local government implementing a night curfew as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain the coronavirus.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions, to be in place for six weeks until mid-September, will allow only one person per household to go shopping once a day. Melbournians will not be able to go further than 5 km (3 miles) from home.

