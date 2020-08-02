Siddha hospital to come up in Puducherry soon to treat COVID- 19 patients: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the territorial government would soon open a hospital to offer treatment under the Siddha system of medicine for coronavirus patients. The Siddha method of treatment has been in vogue in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and a number of patients were being treated and cured of the infection, he said addressing a virtual press conference.

"The Puducherry government too would introduce the Siddha system of treatment and those willing to take treatment under this indigenous medical system could opt for it," he said. A team of doctors from Puducherry would visit Siddha hospitals in Tamil Nadu to acquaint themselves with the various modalities and features to offer the treatment under Siddha system to patients here, he added.

Stating that the occurrence of the COVID-19 in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was impacting the Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry, the Chief Minister said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, the local MLA, and Health Secretary T Arun had been camping there to strengthen the infrastructure and look into other issues. The chief minister said the government had increased testing in rural areas and AYUSH care hospitals in the Central and state sectors here would also strengthen the medical care facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Narayanasamy had earlier visited various vegetable and fish markets and shopping centres in and around Puducherry and advised merchants and shoppers to adhere to safety norms particularly to maintain social distance and wear masks.