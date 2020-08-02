Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record, bringing its total confirmed cases to 98,232, while its death toll had climbed to 2,039.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as virus cases rise

Vietnamese authorities said on Sunday they were finding it hard to track the origin of a fresh coronavirus outbreak that began in the central city of Danang and has infected around 200 people in recent weeks. "In Danang, there are many sources of virus, and there are still many infections out there in the community," a government statement said of the city, a popular tourist hotspot with a population of 1.1 million.

Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy as healthcare workers seek 'timeout'

The Philippines' health department vowed on Sunday to update its game plan against COVID-19 within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila, where medical frontliners are calling for reviving strict lockdowns. The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record, bringing its total confirmed cases to 98,232, while its death toll had climbed to 2,039.

Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown: media

Australia's Victoria state will toughen its social distancing measures in the coming days as the country's second-most populous state struggles to contain the novel coronavirus, media reported on Sunday. Victoria's capital of Melbourne is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order and reported record numbers of new infections last week. Authorities warned of more restrictions ahead.

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel, minister says

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday. Ireland already advises against all non-essential international travel and requires people arriving from all but 15 countries to self-isolate for 14 days, but it does not require COVID-19 tests from visitors and has not banned flights from any country.

Latin America coronavirus death toll surges past 200,000

The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic that is testing governments to the limit. Apart from the United States, Brazil and Mexico have racked up more fatalities from the virus than any other country, and together they account for around 70% of the regional death toll.

India's interior minister hospitalised with coronavirus

India's Interior Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to hospital after catching the coronavirus, he said on Sunday, becoming the most senior politician in the country to test positive for the disease. Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.

Russia preparing mass vaccination against coronavirus for October

Russia's health minister is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, local news agencies reported on Saturday, after a vaccine completed clinical trials. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it, Interfax news agency reported.

Arizona congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Representative Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, has tested positive for coronavirus but feels fine and has gone into isolation, he said in a statement on Saturday. Grijalva, 72, was told of the positive test by the attending physician of the capitol, he said. "I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery," he said.

Switzerland should tighten coronavirus restrictions again, government advisor says

Switzerland should tighten restrictions to curb the coronavirus again following a recent spike in cases, in order to prevent the need for much harsher lockdown measures in future, the new head of the country's coronavirus taskforce said. Switzerland has seen the number of new cases of COVID-19 surge to more than 200 a day recently after an average of 35 per day in June.

Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed. The data also showed 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236.

Latest News

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery, Gandhi said on TwitterShah said on his Twitter handle that he h...

Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest number of daily tests in three months

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated ...

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi Vietnam, August 2 VNAANI Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 w...

Mexico captures 'El Marro', cartel boss blamed for fueling violence

The Mexican Army and state security forces on Sunday captured Jose Antonio Yepez, a notorious drug gang leader blamed for helping fuel a surge in violence that has severely tested the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.Wide...
