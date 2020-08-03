3 alleged COVID-19 positive persons taken to hospital in garbage truck in Andhra; inquiry constituted

After a video emerged in which three persons, purportedly COVID-19 positive, were seen being taken to a hospital in a garbage truck in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, the district medical officer has constituted an inquiry. The incident reportedly occurred at Jarajapupeta village, Nellimarla Mandal, Vizianagaram district.

Speaking to ANI, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Ramana Kumari said she will hold an enquiry into the matter. "According to the primary information, this incident most probably took place two days ago, on Friday" she said. Dr Ramana Kumari told ANI that the patients initially went to Konda Velugada PHC.

"They were to be shifted to Nellimarla NIMS hospital. The doctor at PHC was trying to call 108 ambulance. But the persons accompanying the patients said that they will take them to the hospital. The medical staff gave them PPE kits too. However, they were not aware that those patients would be taken in a garbage truck," she added. She further said she will hold a full-fledged enquiry on Monday morning.

Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat Commissioner J R Appala Naidu released a statement saying, "As per the orders of the honorable district collector, I held an enquiry into the matter. I came to know that the garbage truck is being used to carry Sodium Hypochlorite, bleaching powder and 20kg salt required for burying the corona deceased at MIMS COVID Hospital, Nellimarla, in Nellimarla Nagar panchayat limits." "The persons seen in the vehicle are not corona patients. That vehicle has never been used for shifting COVID patients, Municipal staff have never transported any COVID patients in the garbage truck. I inform these findings to the district collector," he added.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and condemned the incident. "Appalling! Three COVID-19 patients in BC Colony, Jarjapupeta in Vizianagaram Dist were seen taken to the hospital in a 'Garbage vehicle'. Don't know about coronavirus, but the helpless patients might contract other dangerous diseases. Why are they not being treated like humans?" he tweeted. (ANI)