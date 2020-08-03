Wearing of masks made compulsory in much of French city of Nice

Wearing of masks made compulsory in much of French city of NiceReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:49 IST
People will have to wear masks outdoors in many of the major areas of the southern French city of Nice, Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Monday, including parts of the tourist spot of the Promenade des Anglais. The measures for Nice coincide with similar new rules to make the wearing of masks compulsory outdoors in several major French cities, as France looks to fight against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex was in the northern French city of Lille on Monday, which also made the wearing of masks compulsory in much of Lille's pedestrian areas and parks.
