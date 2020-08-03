Serum Institute receives approval from DCGI to conduct trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) and maintain its global position of having one of the lowest COVID fatalities rates. With a further fall, the current CFR touched 2.11% today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:06 IST
This is the outcome of the well-conceived and effectively implemented strategy of "Test, Track and Treat" which has guided the COVID management in the country. Image Credit: ANI

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The management strategy of COVID-19 also focuses on early detection and isolation of cases with seamless patient management and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to increase in recoveries across the country. India has seen more than 40,574 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total recoveries to 11,86,203 and Recovery Rate to 65.77% amongst COVID-19 patients.

With improving daily recovery number, the gap between the recovered cases & the active cases has increased to more than 6 lakh. Presently, it is 6,06,846. This means the actual active caseload is 5,79,357 and all are under medical supervision.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Revised Guidelines for International Arrivals in supersession of the Guidelines issued on the subject dated 24th May 2020. They will be operational from 00.01 Hrs, 8th August 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

