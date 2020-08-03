Left Menu
Development News Edition

French city tells shoppers: wear masks outside or pay fine

"The virus is not on holiday, and neither are we," Castex said on a visit to Lille, where police on Monday gained the power to levy a 135 euro ($158.45) fine on anyone not observing the new rule. After strict lockdown measures pushed down infection rates, many European countries are now watching numbers creep back up, a consequence of easing restrictions to try to limit economic damage, and greater social mixing in the summer holiday season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:58 IST
French city tells shoppers: wear masks outside or pay fine

French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged people not to let down their guard in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday, the day one of France's biggest cities ordered people to wear masks outdoors in busy pedestrian streets. "The virus is not on holiday, and neither are we," Castex said on a visit to Lille, where police on Monday gained the power to levy a 135 euro ($158.45) fine on anyone not observing the new rule.

After strict lockdown measures pushed down infection rates, many European countries are now watching numbers creep back up, a consequence of easing restrictions to try to limit economic damage, and greater social mixing in the summer holiday season. In many countries, masks are already compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces. Now, officials in some place are mandating they also be worn outdoors in some circumstances.

Romania is considering such a move. Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory on the decks of ferries sailing to its islands. The French city of Nice on Monday made wearing masks outdoors compulsory in many areas. In Lille, anyone moving around in central streets, pedestrianised areas, or parks, has to wear a mask, under the order by local authorities.

On Monday, police officers on bicycles were enforcing the new rules as they patrolled the Grand Place, the historic market square at the centre of the city which is a magnet for tourists. A Reuters journalist saw police approach several people without masks and remind them of the rules, though none of them was fined.

Maryse Lelievre, a retiree from Lille, had come out equipped with a white fabric mask. "It's a little uncomfortable," she said. "But you have to follow the rules." ($1 = 0.8520 euros) (Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils first 5G phones, cuts price on base Pixel model

Googles first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of 499, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday.The company also cut the starting price for its smartphone lineup with a non-5G version o...

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Departments top independent watchdog earlier this year. ...

Trump vows TikTok ban if no U.S. sale deal reached by Sept. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he does not oppose Microsoft Corp acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale. The comments came after Trump Friday he said ...

Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020