Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities cancel permission of pvt hospital to treat COVID patients over complaints of improper charges

The state government had earlier announced the charges with regard to the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals. Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who took part in a video-conference with the superintendents of state-run hospitals and doctors, said the government would make efforts to provide the treatment methods being followed in treating COVID-19 patients worldwide in the hospitals of the state.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:52 IST
Authorities cancel permission of pvt hospital to treat COVID patients over complaints of improper charges

Health authorities in Telangana canceled the permission of a private hospital in the city to treat COVID-19 patients on Monday over complaints of improper charging, in violation of the ceiling fixed by the government. The state government had earlier announced the charges with regard to the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who took part in a video-conference with the superintendents of state-run hospitals and doctors, said the government would make efforts to provide the treatment methods being followed in treating COVID-19 patients worldwide in the hospitals of the state. He exhorted the doctors at the government hospitals to accept all patients and work to stabilize them before sending them to bigger facilities.

The chief minister is ready to provide any amount of funds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the minister added. Observing that poor people come to government hospitals with the hope of getting cured, he said their hope and faith should be upheld.

Several specialists and prominent doctors took part in the video-conference and gave suggestions to the doctors, an official release said. Rajender separately held a meeting with the medical officials of the state-run Gandhi hospital, a major tertiary-care hospital, and urged them to strive to ensure the survival of every patient.

He discussed various issues concerning the hospital vis-à-vis COVID-19 care, according to the release.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...

Islanders bid to push Panthers to brink of elimination

Its been a long time since the NHL held a best-of-five playoff series, but the New York Islanders have that ancient history on their side after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualifying round against the Florida Panthers. The seve...

Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data

Almost 1.5 million people in Italy or 2.5 of the population have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat on Monday. The survey by Istat and...

175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The invitation list has been prepared only after personally disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020