Authorities cancel permission of pvt hospital to treat COVID patients over complaints of improper charges

Health authorities in Telangana canceled the permission of a private hospital in the city to treat COVID-19 patients on Monday over complaints of improper charging, in violation of the ceiling fixed by the government. The state government had earlier announced the charges with regard to the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who took part in a video-conference with the superintendents of state-run hospitals and doctors, said the government would make efforts to provide the treatment methods being followed in treating COVID-19 patients worldwide in the hospitals of the state. He exhorted the doctors at the government hospitals to accept all patients and work to stabilize them before sending them to bigger facilities.

The chief minister is ready to provide any amount of funds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the minister added. Observing that poor people come to government hospitals with the hope of getting cured, he said their hope and faith should be upheld.

Several specialists and prominent doctors took part in the video-conference and gave suggestions to the doctors, an official release said. Rajender separately held a meeting with the medical officials of the state-run Gandhi hospital, a major tertiary-care hospital, and urged them to strive to ensure the survival of every patient.

He discussed various issues concerning the hospital vis-à-vis COVID-19 care, according to the release.