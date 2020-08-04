Australia's Victoria state to impose penalties for breaching COVID-19 isolation orders

Australia's Victoria state to impose penalties for breaching COVID-19 isolation ordersReuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-08-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 07:12 IST
Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday anyone who has contracted COVID-19 and caught outside their home in breach of isolation orders will face fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00).
Victoria state earlier this week imposed a nightly curfew, tightened restrictions on people's movement and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.
But state Premier Daniel Andrews said nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties to stop community transmission. ($1 = 1.4049 Australian dollars)
