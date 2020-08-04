Nigeria: NCDC does not approve hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that there is no specific cure for COVID-19, adding however that some trial drugs showed promising results, but were yet to be validated for use, according to a news report by Today.

The Centre said this at it announced the increase of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country by 288 on Monday, thus bringing the total number of infections in the country to 44,129.

"No single measure will have an impact on the world's ability to control #COVID19 as vaccines.Through @AfricaCDC, @CEPIvaccines & @gavi, we're working to ensure equitable access to a safe vaccine for Nigerians, when available"~ DG NCDC, @Chikwe_I Livestream press briefing👇🏽 https://t.co/vwzYpYSZRa pic.twitter.com/V4AaoNPlYY — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 3, 2020

The NCDC which made this known on its official twitter handle also said it has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 in the country.

"In Nigeria, the use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials. Please #TakeResponsibility and avoid self-medication," it stressed.

The Centre also emphasized that frequent washing of hands frequently with soap under running water was one of the best ways to stop the transmission of diseases like COVID-19 from person to person or after touching contaminated surfaces.

Giving an update on the virus in the country, the agency said that eight new deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 896 across the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, and 13 states.

It stated that Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, while the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

Among others were Kwara, 33, Osun, 27, Enugu, 25, Abia, 20, Kaduna, 17, Plateau and Rivers, 13 each, Delta, 10, and Gombe, 8.

The agency stressed that states with fewer cases include Ogun, 4, Oyo, 3, Katsina, 1, and Bauchi, 1.