Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NCDC does not approve hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:58 IST
Nigeria: NCDC does not approve hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NCDCgov)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that there is no specific cure for COVID-19, adding however that some trial drugs showed promising results, but were yet to be validated for use, according to a news report by Today.

The Centre said this at it announced the increase of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country by 288 on Monday, thus bringing the total number of infections in the country to 44,129.

The NCDC which made this known on its official twitter handle also said it has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 in the country.

"In Nigeria, the use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials. Please #TakeResponsibility and avoid self-medication," it stressed.

The Centre also emphasized that frequent washing of hands frequently with soap under running water was one of the best ways to stop the transmission of diseases like COVID-19 from person to person or after touching contaminated surfaces.

Giving an update on the virus in the country, the agency said that eight new deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 896 across the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, and 13 states.

It stated that Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, while the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

Among others were Kwara, 33, Osun, 27, Enugu, 25, Abia, 20, Kaduna, 17, Plateau and Rivers, 13 each, Delta, 10, and Gombe, 8.

The agency stressed that states with fewer cases include Ogun, 4, Oyo, 3, Katsina, 1, and Bauchi, 1.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Never wanted to act, took it as a route to direction: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari may have made a name and space for himself as an actor but it was always the directors chair that he had set his eyes on. The multi-hyphenate artiste has starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed and commercially success...

Engineering testing lab ensures quality machinery for farmers in J-K

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has set up an agriculture engineering testing lab for the testing of agriculture machinery at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST...

Project to install smog tower in Delhi will take 10 months: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Tuesday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will apprise it by August 10, when the work can be started on installing smog tower to control air pollution in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice Aru...

US scientists find possible COVID-19 treatment

Scientists in the US have found a potential therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other coronaviruses. Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020