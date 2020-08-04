Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela produce market is at center of Caracas COVID-19 outbreak

"Caracas depends on this market," its administrator Walter Rivera said in an interview, adding that about 17,000 tonnes of goods are sold there each month. But the open-air bazaar, where people pay little heed to social distancing though most wear masks, upsets President Nicolas Maduro's government's efforts to stop an accelerating number of coronavirus cases from overloading Venezuela's dilapidated health system.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:30 IST
Venezuela produce market is at center of Caracas COVID-19 outbreak

Venezuela capital Caracas' largest produce market is at the center of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food there for the city's 5 million residents, many of whom are starving.

Three days a week - down from six before the pandemic - some 10,000 people, including retailers and consumers, pack into the state-run Coche Wholesale Market. The produce is trucked out to the city's supermarkets, providing a lifeline amid Venezuela's six-year economic crisis. "Caracas depends on this market," its administrator Walter Rivera said in an interview, adding that about 17,000 tonnes of goods are sold there each month.

But the open-air bazaar, where people pay little heed to social distancing though most wear masks, upsets President Nicolas Maduro's government's efforts to stop an accelerating number of coronavirus cases from overloading Venezuela's dilapidated health system. So far authorities have confirmed 20,206 cases and 174 deaths, though the opposition and medical NGOs warn that testing is insufficient. On July 29, authorities limited the opening hours of wholesale markets across the capital to between dawn and 2 p.m.

Coche is a "potential site of high contagion" due to its lack of social distancing, Jose Manuel Olivares, a health advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido, said in an interview. Maduro ordered harsh lockdown measures in March which slowed the virus' spread, but basic goods shortages forced many merchants to return to wholesale markets to make a living.

"If you don't go out every day you don't eat," said Moises Rojas, 23, who sells carrots, potatoes and onions in Coche. Rojas, one of the market's 3,500 workers, said on pre-pandemic days he could sell three 45-kilogram sacks of carrots. Now, he may sell only 5 kilos.

Some traders lugging sacks and pushing carts around the market said they feared getting infected, but they were more afraid the government would stop them working. "It would get ugly for us," said Angel Serrano, who has spent 32 of his 44 years selling there. "This supports all of us here."

Coche administrator Rivera said in the last few weeks they carried out 4,500 rapid antibody tests there, with only one positive result. "We're working so that they don't shut the market," he said. (Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Richard Chang)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Army starts process to grant permanent commission to women officers

The Indian Army has kickstarted the process to grant Permanent Commission to eligible women officers, nearly two weeks after the defence ministry approved the proposal. Officials said the Army headquarters has invited applications by August...

Noida: Total 76 cops infected by COVID-19, 65 recovered

Two more Uttar Pradesh police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with officials saying that so far 76 policemen in the district have got infected by the disease. Sixty-five of the infected poli...

Congressional Democrats, White House set new round of coronavirus aid talks

Top White House officials and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress will try again on Tuesday to narrow gaping differences over a fifth major coronavirus relief bill to help stimulate the economy and possibly provide new aid to the unempl...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok

The SP 500 and Nasdaq ticked lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trumps moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020