The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals rose for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:41 IST
Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care rises for second day

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals rose for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The ministry said in a statement the number of people in ICU rose by four to 388 after it rose by 13 on Monday. No ICU data have been reported over the weekend.

The number of people in ICU has fallen virtually every day without interruption since reaching a high of 7,148 on April 8, except for two one-day increases in July that had both been followed by the resumption of the downtrend.

