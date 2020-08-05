Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Queensland shuts state border to stem COVID-19 second wave

But Victoria, which accounts for about a quarter of the nation's economy, has nearly two-thirds of Australia's coronavirus cases and is expected to report more than 700 new infections on Wednesday, according to media reports. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has already shut her northeastern state's border to Victorians, said travelers from New South Wales and the capital Canberra also would be barred from Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 06:31 IST
Australia's Queensland shuts state border to stem COVID-19 second wave

Australia's Queensland state on Wednesday said it would close its border with New South Wales state to hold back a second wave of COVID-19, while the country's second-largest city Melbourne was set to shut most businesses from midnight.

A surge in coronavirus cases in Melbourne has forced the state of Victoria to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's movements and order most businesses to stop trading from Wednesday night. Other states are imposing new restrictions of their own to prevent any spillover form Victoria and an even bigger hit to the national economy, which has plunged into its first recession in nearly three decades.

Australia has withstood the pandemic much better than most other countries, with 18,729 cases and 232 deaths in a population of 25 million. But Victoria, which accounts for about a quarter of the nation's economy, has nearly two-thirds of Australia's coronavirus cases and is expected to report more than 700 new infections on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has already shut her northeastern state's border to Victorians, said travelers from New South Wales and the capital Canberra also would be barred from Saturday. "We have seen that Victoria is not getting better, and we're not going to wait for New South Wales to get worse. We need to act," Palaszczuk said at a media conference in Brisbane.

After two months of no community transmission in the state, two travelers who returned to Queensland from Melbourne last month tested positive to the virus and there have been at least three cases of local transmission, the state's deputy premier said. "It is clear now that Australia is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and we cannot afford to have that second wave here in Queensland," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Queensland, a popular holiday destination for people from the colder southern states, reported one new and 11 active cases on Wednesday. Victorians are bracing for the shutdown of a range of businesses from hair salons to furniture stores, and curbs on construction activity, meatworks and warehouses, hitting 250,000 jobs.

In another blow to the economy, Australia's number two airline, Virgin Australia Holdings, said on Wednesday it would axe 3,000 jobs under its prospective new owner Bain Capital.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 -sources

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said. ...

Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning to improve to 3-0 as the visiting Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. Reyes first home run of ...

Odisha CM calls for one-minute prayer today for COVID warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on people of the state to join him in one-minute prayer at 6 pm on Wednesday for the COVID warriors who lost their lives in the State. The human race is going through the most difficult period in ...

Basketball-NZ Breakers looking at Australian base for new season

The New Zealand Breakers may have to follow the lead of the Wellington Phoenix football team and rugby leagues NZ Warriors by basing themselves in Australia for the next National Basketball League NBL season. The four-time NBL champions are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020