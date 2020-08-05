Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties

It said Azar will meet with senior Taiwan counterparts, COVID-19 experts and other Taiwan partners to discuss the disease, global health and Taiwan's role as a supplier of medical equipment and technology. Details on timing of the visit would be announced later, it said.(AP) RUP RUP.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:08 IST
US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties

The US says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. The visit will likely create new frictions between the US and China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Taiwan is a key irritant in the troubled relationship between the world's two largest economies, who are also at odds over trade, technology, the South China Sea and China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US maintains only unofficial ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but is the island's most important ally and provider of defense equipment. The American Institute in Taiwan, which operates as Washington's de facto embassy on the island, said Wednesday that Azar's “historic visit will strengthen the US-Taiwan partnership and enhance U.S-Taiwan cooperation to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.” Azar would be the first HHS secretary to visit Taiwan and the first Cabinet member to visit in six years.

“Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the COVID-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar said in the AIT statement. “This trip represents an opportunity to strengthen our economic and public health cooperation with Taiwan, especially as the United States and other countries work to strengthen and diversify our sources for crucial medical products.” Azar's visit was facilitated by the 2018 passage of the Taiwan Travel Act that encouraged sending higher-level officials to Taiwan after decades during which such contacts were rare and freighted with safeguards to avoid roiling ties with Beijing. China objects to all official contact between Taiwan and the US.

But its increasing diplomatic pressure, including poaching away several of its remaining diplomatic allies and excluding it from international gatherings including the World Health Assembly, are seen as increasingly already considerable bipartisan sympathy for Taipei and prompting new measures to strengthen governmental and military ties. Taiwan's strong performance in handling its COVID-19 outbreak has also won it plaudits while highlighting its exclusion from the World Health Organization and other UN bodies.

“In contrast to authoritarian systems, US and Taiwan societies and economies are uniquely equipped to drive global progress in areas such as medicine and science to help the world tackle emerging threats. The COVID-19 pandemic is the most recent example of joint US-Taiwan efforts to confront global challenges for the good of the world," AIT said. It said Azar will meet with senior Taiwan counterparts, COVID-19 experts and other Taiwan partners to discuss the disease, global health and Taiwan's role as a supplier of medical equipment and technology.

Details on timing of the visit would be announced later, it said.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT

Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with an inside basket to break a tie with 157 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory at HP Fiel...

Astros pound Bumgarner, Diamondbacks

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit their second home runs of the season, and the Houston Astros took advantage of Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarners control problems in an 8-2 win Tuesday night in Phoenix. George Springer drove in t...

Kashmir in security lockdown on anniversary of abrogation of privileges

India corralled politicians in their homes and bolstered security on the streets of Kashmirs main city of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent violent protests on the anniversary of the governments revocation of the Himalayan regions autonomy.P...

Union Education Minister to inaugurate the global virtual conference on reimagining and transforming the university

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANINewsVoir OP Jindal Global University JGU and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building IIHEd present to the world a truly global conference on August 6th and 7th, 2020 on Reimaginin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020