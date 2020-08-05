FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread
* Ukraine reported a record daily high of 1,271 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 4. * Britain has agreed a multi-million pound joint investment with French speciality vaccines company Valneva to upgrade a manufacturing facility and increase production capacity for a possible vaccine.Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:52 IST
The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise and Latin America exceeding Europe as the region with most fatalities.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.
EUROPE * Switzerland's health minister said new country-wide measures to check the recent spike are "unlikely" at present. Also, Switzerland is close to signing a deal to secure access to a vaccine being developed by Moderna.
* The Czech Republic reported its biggest daily jump in new cases since the end of June. * Ukraine reported a record daily high of 1,271 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 4.
* Britain has agreed a multi-million pound joint investment with French speciality vaccines company Valneva to upgrade a manufacturing facility and increase production capacity for a possible vaccine. AMERICAS
* U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to Taiwan to meet COVID-19 responders and experts, while a group of state attorneys general urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences' remdesivir. * An eighth minister in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive.
* U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Australia reported a record 15 deaths from COVID-19, all in Victoria state, which was preparing to close much of its economy to control a second wave. * Japanese holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel and regional governments should act independently to contain a resurgence, the country's top doctors' association said.
* Japanese drugstores were stripped bare of gargling solution by Wednesday, a day after the governor of the western prefecture of Osaka suggested it could help. * South Korean officials are working to keep more than a thousand people displaced by flooding safe and healthy with measures in place at crowded shelters.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * As the number of cases in Africa approaches one million, Uganda has recorded just over 1,200 cases and five deaths since March, a strikingly low total for such a large country.
* South Africa's diamond industry, famed for supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* India's Zydus Cadila said its vaccine candidate had been found to be safe and well-tolerated in an early-stage human trial. * French diagnostics company Eurofins is launching a new, lower-cost product to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
* Novavax Inc said its experimental vaccine had produced antibodies and appeared to be safe. ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the $2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. * The volume of retail sales in the euro zone rebounded in June to levels recorded in February before lockdowns, completing a recovery that began in May.
* Indonesia's economy contracted for the first time in over two decades in the second quarter. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvilla, Rashmi Aich and Andrew Cawthorne)
ALSO READ
Jamaat case: Delhi court allows 98 Indonesian, 23 Kyrgyzstan nationals to walk free on fine
Indonesia military says father and son killed in Papua were armed separatists
Chinese giant panda gives birth in South Korean zoo
Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 98 Indonesians to walk free on payment of fine
Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi court allows 198 Indonesian nationals to walk free on fine